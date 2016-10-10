Midwest vendor contacting Hermiston businesses for "false advertising"

HERMISTON, OR – A vendor from the Midwest is contacting local businesses to sell sports poster ads. The salesman claims to be a representative from Hermiston High School.

Hermiston School District would like the business community to know that this vendor is not affiliated with the high school or district, and proceeds from the posters do not benefit district students. Any advertising or sponsorship for HHS programs will come directly from Larry Usher, the district’s director of athletics and activities, or Lindy Thompson, the athletics secretary.

Ads for the Hermiston High School sports calendar have all been sold for the year. Businesses will not be contacted for sponsorship until the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

If anyone has questions, please contact Larry Usher at (541) 667-6117.