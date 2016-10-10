Yakima teacher nominated for presidential award

YAKIMA, WA - A teacher in Yakima is on the list of nominees for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Julie Fry, who has been teaching first grade for 25 years, currently teaches at Roosevelt Elementary School and has been nominated for her innovative methods for teaching science.

Fry describes herself as having been "quietly in the background with a passion for teaching science to younger students".

"I saw what a difference it made in their learning for all students," she said. "Meaning, all genders; all minority groups. I saw that it made it a huge impact on their learning in all subject areas."

In Fry's classroom, students use hands-on science kits to fully immerse themselves in their learning. Fry says as simple as the kits may be sometimes, her students are always excited to work together and explore their curiosity.

One exercise Fry says worked particularly well was a kit which allowed students to work in teams and build a working windmill to learn how wind energy can be used.

"They're so curious, which is a wonderful thing," Fry says, "because as long as a student is curious, I can lead them to start to reason and do some critical thinking with that curiosity."

Fry also works as a consultant with ESD 105, training other teachers on how to best implement these science and technology kits in their classrooms.

The winner of this award, which is chosen by the office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction in the State of Washington, will be announced by the President of the United States in the spring.

The winner will also receive a paid trip to Washington D.C. and a $10,000 reward from the National Science Foundation.