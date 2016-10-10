Elderly couple escapes house fire; woman flown to Harborview

FINLEY, WA - On October 9th at about 6:08 pm, Benton County deputies and fire units responded to a residential structure fire in the 25000 block of S. Finley Road. When they arrived on scene, deputies found the residence had smoke billowing out and soon became partially engulfed.

Deputies found both residents outside of the home, 67-year-old Robert Albers, and his wife, 62-year-old Catherine Albers. Robert stated he had gotten Catherine out of the residence, but she had sustained burns from the fire. She was transported to a local hospital and eventually flown to Harborview Medical Center, in Seattle. According to the most recent information, Catherine Albers is still listed in critical condition at Harborview.

Fire units were able to extinguish the fire, however there was severe fire and smoke damage to the residence, mainly to the bedroom and home exterior. The cause of the fire appears to have been electrical.

You can make a donation to help the couple recover from this sad event by following this link: https://www.youcaring.com/bobby-and-cathie-albers-668141?fb_action_ids=351535688525110&fb_action_types=youcaringcom%3Adonate&fb_source=other_multiline&action_object_map=%5B1251350981604409%5D&action_type_map=%5B.