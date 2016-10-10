Suspect at large following gang-related shooting in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - One man is in the hospital after a gang-related shooting this afternoon in Yakima, and police are still looking for the shooter.

The incident happened just before one this afternoon, on the corner of Nob Hill Boulevard and South 11th Avenue.

Police found the victim lying in the middle of the road, right outside Mocha Tree Coffee Shop.

Haley Gibbs was the first reporter to arrive at the scene, and she talked with a witness who saw it all.

When one of the coffee shop workers looked out of her drive thru window, she didn't see the peaceful neighborhood she's used to, but a man falling to the ground.

Her name is Brynna Bennett, and she always opens the shop at five in the morning, something she's never been scared of because she says they've never had issues in this area. But today, just before 1 o' clock, she heard what she thought were fireworks. But when she looked out the window, she heard two more shots and saw a man collapse on the pavement.

But instead of being scared as she saw the shooter in the black hoodie take off up 11th Avenue, she ran out to the victim, hoping to help in any way she could.

"That was just my automatic reaction, was to pray with him. I wasn't scared, I don't know why, but I just ran out there," said Bennett. "And I feel like he had a little smile on his face like I just told him to just have peace and have peace in the situation....but I just had peace that he was going to be okay, and I just wanted him to feel okay in that moment, you know?"

He was able to let Brynna know that he was in his mid-thirties while an EMT pressed tight on the gunshot wound on his lower stomach, which fortunately was non-life-threatening. He was transported to the nearest hospital, but we don't have any other information on his current condition.

For precautionary reasons, three nearby schools - Franklin, Davis, and McKinley - were all put on a modified lock down until school was let out today.