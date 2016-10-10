Senator Murray talks key points of re-election

TRI-CITIES, WA - Senator Patty Murray is eyeing a fifth term representing Washington in the U.S. Senate.

One of Murray's key points of emphasis when looking forward to a potential fifth term is tightening certain gun laws without infringing people's second amendment rights.

With less than a month before the general election, the presidential election isn't the only race heating up.

Reporter Rex Carlin caught up with U.S. Senator Patty Murray and challenger Chris Vance, as both of them made their way through Tri-Cities this past week.

"It just is crazy to me that we can't even pass a bill that says if you are on the no-fly list, you can't fly on a plane because you are on the terrorist list, that you can purchase a gun," Senator Murray said. "Simple, simple, we should be able to get that done."

When asked about why Washingtonians should re-elect a senator who's been in office for 24 years over a newcomer, Murray described herself as a go-getter on the hill, looking to get things accomplished.

"I tend to go to work and find people who want to get things done, who share my values," said Murray. "And I've been able to do that with numerous Republicans and Democrats and I believe there are a lot of us who want to get things done, and I'm looking forward to working with them."

