Republican challenger Chris Vance speaks his stance

TRI-CITIES, WA - We're less than a month away from the general election, and Patty Murray's seat in the Senate will be challenged by Republican Chris Vance.

Both were in Tri-Cities last week and sat down with Reporter Rex Carlin to explain their stances on some issues close to home.

Chris Vance says the two biggest issues this election cycle throughout the state are the economy and national security, with emphasis that international trade needs to be strengthened. He gives examples such as the quantities of wheat, apples, and other crops grown in eastern Washington that get exported every year.

Vance also says he has a very opinionated stance on an issue close on the minds of many people involved in operations at Hanford...Yucca Mountain.

"I will also fight to get the Yucca Mountain facility opened," Vance said. "I don't care what the politicians in Nevada think. We went through a long, technical process to come to that conclusion. We need that national repository to take the pressure off of Hanford."

In one of the most controversial presidential races in American history, Vance has not only decided not to endorse Republican candidate Donald Trump, he has decided not to vote on the race at all.

"I'm not voting in the presidential race. I can't vote for Hillary Clinton. She's running for the third term in the Obama Administration, and I think she'd say anything and do anything to get elected," said Vance. "But I can't support Donald Trump. The positions he's taking on trade are devastating to Washington state. The things he said about foreign policy border on the insane. The idea that he would not defend our NATO allies if they were attacked by Russia, I can't imagine Ronald Reagan saying that."

For information regarding Senator Murray's stance, you can check out our other article: Senator Murray talks key points of re-election?.