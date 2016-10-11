Local firefighters raise money for Susan G. Komen Foundation

NBC RIGHT NOW - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and local firefighters are working together to raise money all month long.



Pasco Union Firefighters and Richland Firefighters made T-shirts. They are $15 and proceeds will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Pasco Union Firefighters Benevolent fund that helps those in need, including those who might be fighting cancer.

The designs for both the shirts are different. To see the Richland design, click here. and to see the Pasco design, click here.

If you want to buy the Richland Firefighters shirt, you can buy one at main Richland Fire Station at 1000 George Washington Way. And if you want to buy one from the Pasco Union Firefighters, click here.