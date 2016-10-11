Oregon Department of Corrections recruiting to fix job shortage

PENDLETON, OR - The Oregon Department of Corrections is facing a major staffing shortage and is recruiting to close those gaps.



Half of the department's employees are eligible to retire in the next five years and 32 percent can retire right now. State corrections Workforce Planning Manager Steve Cox says public safety is in need of new recruits nationwide.



Cox says replacing those retirees can be a challenge, as Oregon's unemployment rate is only 5 percent and applicants can shop around for the best public safety job.



To help combat the looming staff shortage, the state Department of Corrections hosted jobs fairs in Pendleton and Salem, which hundreds of people attended. Cox says more jobs fairs are planned for the fall and winter.