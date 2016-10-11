Yakama tribal members work to help the homeless on the reservati - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakama tribal members work to help the homeless on the reservation

Yakama tribal members work to help the homeless on the reservation

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima tribal members are helping build tiny houses for those who have been living at a homeless encampment on the reservation.
 
About 130 people have been living at the encampment since being evicted from tribal housing projects over the summer. They are among about 270 tribal members who were asked to leave the housing projects for failing to comply with lease agreements.
 
Volunteers were helping to build new tiny houses for the homeless residents Monday.
 
Jenece Howe, who oversees the encampment, says residents have to follow certain rules in order to move into the new 8-by-10-foot structures. The rules include cleaning up, attending tenant meetings and refraining from alcohol and drugs.
 
Residents will also have access to substance abuse treatment, GED classes, and banking courses.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   