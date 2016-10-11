Yakama tribal members work to help the homeless on the reservation

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima tribal members are helping build tiny houses for those who have been living at a homeless encampment on the reservation.



About 130 people have been living at the encampment since being evicted from tribal housing projects over the summer. They are among about 270 tribal members who were asked to leave the housing projects for failing to comply with lease agreements.



Volunteers were helping to build new tiny houses for the homeless residents Monday.



Jenece Howe, who oversees the encampment, says residents have to follow certain rules in order to move into the new 8-by-10-foot structures. The rules include cleaning up, attending tenant meetings and refraining from alcohol and drugs.



Residents will also have access to substance abuse treatment, GED classes, and banking courses.