Bill's Berry Farm in full swing for National Farmers' Day

GRANDVIEW, WA - At Bill's Berry Farm in Grandview, you can do everything from picking your own pumpkins to pressing your own cider. Reporter Caitlin Medearis decided that there was no better way to celebrate National Farmers' Day than to check it out.

During the fall season, this farm hosts its annual Apple & Pumpkin Festival, which include a corn maze, a station to squeeze your own apple cider, and even pumpkin doughnuts.

Julie Michener, co-owner of the farm, says this is the perfect way to get out there and appreciate your local farmers.

"We have so much food here in our valley and so many fruit stands and places to pick food," she said. "We have no excuse not to eat fresh produce here, and its wonderful. So yes, go, visit a farmer and visit a farm and appreciate the bounty of this valley."

Bill's Berry Farm began eight years ago when the Michener family decided to grow blueberries.

They wondered if people would show up if they gave farm-goers a U-Pick option, and sure enough, they got so many visitors that they began their apple festivals that year.

Now, the berry farm hosts about 25,000 people each year from all over the northwest.

"We're so thankful that we can share it with other families that come out and they can have that feeling of the country, and the slower pace of life that we live," said Michener. "We live in a technical world where everybody runs, runs, runs, but out here, we can put away the technology and slow down and play together as families."

The Apple & Pumpkin Festival continues every weekend this month and will include events like the scarecrow judging contest and a lesson on how to make your own apple butter.

For more information you can head to www.billsberryfarm.com.