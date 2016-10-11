The last ballot drop-off day is November 8th

WASHINGTON - The November general election is quickly approaching, and we've already passed one deadline in order for you to make your voice heard.

Although online registration has come to a close, people can still register in person, and people have from right now until the 31st of October to do so.

If you're already registered, you can expect your ballots to come in sometime next week since they'll be mailed out on the 19th of October.

Once they arrive, people will have an 18-day voting period, which starts on the 21st.

Voters can submit their ballots by mailing them in or dropping them off at a designated location or ballot drop box. If you plan on dropping it off, make sure you remember the number 8, so you can drop it off on time before November 8th by 8 o' clock.

The last day for the Secretary of State to certify general election results is December 8th, but that could vary by county.