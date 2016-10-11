Keep your plants safe during the approaching chilly nights

KENNEWICK, WA - Today marks the first freeze warning of the season, which could mean trouble for gardens and vegetation.

Tom Kay with the Tri-Cities Flower Farm explained what steps to take to protect your plants as the temperatures dip down tonight.

Kay, the owner of the Flower Farm, has been living in the Tri-Cities for decades. He also keeps up with national and local weather updates every 30 minutes, so he knows a thing or two about keeping your plants, vegetables, and flowers safe during seasonal changes.

"The important thing is to understand that the temperature outside of all of the things such as the flowers, the pots, the ground, is very warm," said Kay. "So anything we can do to cover up the plants will protect them against chilly nights like this."

Kay emphasized that black plastic such as garbage bags, or an old sheet works best when covering your plants because it keeps the heat coming from the earth trapped underneath.

As for how long you need to keep your crops covered, you can take the sheet or plastic bag off tomorrow morning. However, for longer cold snaps, you may need to cut your plants down to make sure the roots survive the cold.

You can also put water bottles filled with warm water into the dirt around the plants for some of those really cold nights.