Hanford High Dance Team practices for halftime at the next Seahawks game

The Hanford High Dance Team will be performing during halftime at this Sunday's Seahawks game against the Falcons, along with other dance teams in the area and the Sea Gals. We visited them today to catch a preview of their performance.

