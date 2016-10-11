Pasco Fire Department will visit elementary schools and teach fire safety

PASCO, WA - Fire prevention week is one of the longest running health initiatives in the United States, sparked by the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

The Pasco Fire Department is reaching out to elementary schools in the district to teach students about fire safety.

This year's fire prevention theme is Don't Wait, Check The Date. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department says that more than 50% of homes they respond to don't have working fire alarms.

As part of the campaign, the Pasco Fire Department will also be going to every single third grade class in the district to teach them what to do and what not to do to prevent fires.

They are even sending the students home with homework to sit down and complete with their families.

Shearer says it's great way to not only educate young children about fire safety, but also their parents.

"We work with kids about getting out of their home safely and just being fire safe in general," said Shearer. "So we encourage them to make a plan, know the sound of their smoke alarm, and have a meeting place with their families."

Even though it's known as fire safety week, the Pasco Fire Department is visiting every single third grade class in the district, which adds up to almost 2,000 students.

So for the next three weeks, they will be teaching third graders about exit drills in the home, having an alternative way out, how important it is to check if your smoke alarm is working, and steering clear of matches and lighters.