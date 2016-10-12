Court of Appeals rejects request to overturn murder conviction

RICHLAND, WA - An appeals court has rejected a request from a Richland man who helped kill his friend in 2013 to have his conviction overturned.



21-year-old John Young was sentenced to 31 years in prison after being found guilty of murder. He filed an appeal, arguing that his attorney should've had a taped video of his confession suppressed at trial.



But the Washington Court of Appeals ruled against Young last week, saying he failed to show why the confession shouldn't have been admitted as evidence. The three-judge panel found that Young's attorney used the video because he thought parts of it would bolster his case.



Joshua Snapp was shot by Young and co-defendant Joshua Hunt in July 2013.



Hunt is serving a 23-year prison sentence.