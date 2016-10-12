Enjoy cruises along the Columbia River in one-of-a-kind experience

Richland, WA - Sitting on the Columbia Point Docks, The Chrysalis, is a yacht that will take its passengers around the Tri-Cities area on the Columbia River. Guests on a 'Water2Wine' cruise will experience, unique views of the Tri-Cities area, explore local entertainment, enjoy dinner made fresh inside the yacht, and sip on some wines from right in our area.

"We are so excited to bring this to the Tri-Cities, there's nothing like being able to enjoy some wine, have a nice dinner, while relaxing or dancing on this beautiful yacht along the Columbia River," said Jay Denney, CEO of Water2Wine Cruises.

Denney and his business partners have been working for over a year to turn this dream of theirs to a reality.

