Power outage in Yakima leaves customers in the dark

Power outage in Yakima leaves customers in the dark

YAKIMA, WA - Pacific Power says crews are on scene working to fix an outage that has left 1,915 without power. The outage was reported Wednesday morning around 8:30. 

There is no word yet on what caused the outage or when the power will be restored. 

Crews want to remind drivers that when a stop light is out during a power outage you should treat it as a four way stop.

