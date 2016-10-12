Volunteers needed for new trail development on Candy Mountain

KENNEWICK, WA – Friends of Badger Mountain is seeking volunteers to help build a new trail on Candy Mountain, beginning at Dallas Road and extending to the summit of Candy Mountain. There is a wide array of work to be done, and volunteers are sought for tasks from equipment operation to prepping trails by hand.

Work will commence Thursday, October 13th and will be completed Sunday, October 16th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day. Volunteers are especially needed for Thursday and Friday.

For more information, meeting location, and questions, contact Jim Langdon at 509-943-3992 or Trailmaster@friendsofbadger.org.

About Friends of Badger Mountain

In early 2003, a group of local residents came together to see if we could preserve our local ridges for their scenic views and as open spaces. We believed something must be done before their beauty was permanently changed by irreversible development. We named ourselves the Friends of Badger Mountain, and when we learned that 574 acres was for sale on the crest and slopes of Badger Mountain, our goal became to acquire this land to be held as open space. For more information, visit www.friendsofbadger.org.