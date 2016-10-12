Why alkaline water is beneficial to your health and becoming more popular

RICHLAND, WA- It's been around for over 40 years and now people are raving about the health benefits of alkaline water.

Fred Beecher tells us he's been borderline diabetic for a couple years now and after drinking the water since July, his last time at the doctors he says, "they told me my blood work looks better than it has in years".

Lupita Martinez also drinks alkaline water regularly and she tells us before she started drinking it, she had headaches and heartburn so bad she was prescribed medication for it. After about three weeks of alkaline water, "I haven't taken one pill for my heartburn or my headaches" says Martinez.

Some may be wondering what the big deal is if it's just water. What makes it different from your regular bottled water is its pH level. Alkaline water ranks higher than 7 on the scale meaning it has a lower concentration of hydrogen ions.

We went to Beaver Bark in Richland where they sell alkaline water and talked with Peggy she explained how the filter system works, "there's two titanium rods inside and it's dipped in platinum as the water filter, moves through it it ionizes the water and as it ionizes the water it becomes more alkalized".

If you're interested in trying out or purchasing alkaline water you can stop by Beaver Bark at 607 Aaron Dr, Richland, WA 99352 Richland or Urban Dolls at 6311 Burden Blvd B, Pasco, WA 99301.