The Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch: perfect for October outings

UNION GAP, WA - It's that time of year where hay rack rides, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes are on everyone's weekend schedule.

But people often wonder where the should go to check all these activities off their October list, so reporter Haley Gibbs checked out one place in Union Gap today to show you what they have to offer.

Whether it's a relaxing hay rack ride or searching for the perfect pumpkin to carve at home, the Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has it all.

"It's good for kids and adults to go out and have fun, get scared, and enjoy the fall weather," said Lewis Griss, one of the owners of the Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch.

Haley recommends a trip through the giant corn maze, which is full of twists and turns, forks in the road, and more. What makes it special is the fact that it's the biggest corn maze in all of central Washington.

"There's areas for people that don't want to do the haunted maze, even if they're here with a group that does," Griss added.

It's only haunted Wednesday through Saturday, and the best part is that your admission lasts all day long.

"You can come early with the kids," Griss says, "you can come back later if you want to do the haunted maze."

And don't worry, because safety is their top priority.

"We preach safety," said Griss. "We want parents to have the strong feeling that they can drop their kids off here for a couple of hours and nothing is going to happen to them."

So if you're ready for all your fall activities in one day, the Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is open Wednesday through Sunday every week in October.