Rey Mysterio shares some words before Lucha Libre fight at Yakima SunDome

YAKIMA, WA - Masked wrestlers will clash tonight, Wednesday October 12th, at the Yakima SunDome for a hard-hitting and high flying Lucha Libre match like no other in our country.

The event is Lucha Ilimitado, and for one night only some of the biggest names in Lucha Libre stepped into the ring to face off, including three-time WWE Champion, Mr. 619 Rey Mysterio. Reporter Gilbert Magallon had a chance to speak with Mysterio today about the event.

"It has actually been some time since Yakima has had wrestling here," said Mysterio, "so I am very excited to make an open invitation to the fans, because tonight is going to be a night that is going to be memorable for several years."

Mysterio, who is now working with Lucha Underground, started wrestling at the age of 14 and is considered the most-renowned Mexican-American Luchador. He recently left the WWE for a couple different reasons.

"To dedicate myself to my family, and health-wise I had to heal up all my battle wounds," Mysterio said. "And here and there I have been doing a couple of shows."

Mysterio is stepping into the ring to take on another former WWE star Jeff Hardey. The prize at stake: The Corazon de Oro, or "Heart of Gold" Championship belt.

"They can expect a lot of colorful masks and colorful outfits and capes, and you can relate a lot of what you will see today to maybe a good take on what you might see in the movies costume-wise in the Avengers," said Mysterio.

One dollar from each ticket sold for the Lucha Ilimitado event went to organization La Lucha Is Real, which brings awareness to the immigrant community.