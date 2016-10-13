Interstate 84 is testing changing speed limit signs

LA GRANDE, OR - The Oregon Department of Transportation is testing new speed signs that change the speed limit based on weather conditions on Interstate 84.



Over the past few weeks ODOT crews have been installing the variable-speed signs in a 30-mile corridor from Ladd Canyon to Baker City.



The new electronic message boards indicate a safe speed limit for vehicles in adverse weather conditions. Computers collect data regarding temperature, skid resistance and average motorist speed to determine the most effective speed limit for this area before presenting the limit on the sign.



The variable signs are expected to go live on Nov. 1.