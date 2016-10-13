Local non-profit organization aims to help provide a better life for women, kids, and families living in Tri-Cities

Tri-Cities, WA - An organization based in Tri-Cities works all year-round to help give local families a better life. They aim to support women and children and today they are hosting their biggest fundraiser luncheon.

That organization is Women Helping Women and all of the funds they raise stay local. By working and helping provide funds for other organizations, like Northwest Harvest, Smart Girls, WSU Pathways, and ministries they help feed, teach, and protect women, children, and families.

Around for years, WHW, is still trying build their footprint in the community, to help more people.



"We need help from men and women, yes we are women helping women...but don't let that scare you men away, because we are just are seeking donors people that want to see their community succeed and that are passionate about their money staying here locally," said Rachael Hammer, Communications Chair for Women Helping Women.

To find out how you can get involved, you can click here.

