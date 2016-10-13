Pumpkin Giveaway Event courtesy of James Baysinger Insurance Agency

PASCO, WA - Tomorrow on Friday October 14th, the James Baysinger Insurance Agency is doing a Pumpkin Giveaway Event. They’ve purchased nearly 100 pumpkins to give away to the community.

There is no purchase necessary, as the company just wants to give back to the community that has supported them.

The event will take place at the James Baysinger Insurance Agency located at 5109 N. Road 68 in Pasco from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.