SILVER ALERT: Will Gonzalez in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police Department is looking for a missing person who was last seen at 1400 W. Viola Avenue, Yakima City, WA.

The person's name is Will Gonzalez, he is an 80-year-old male with grey hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be 5'5" and weighs 155 lbs.

Gonzalez may be traveling in a 1994 Red Isuzu Rodeo vehicle, with license plate: WA #BAP6489

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please contact 509-457-3154 immediately.

Mr. Gonzalez left his residence in the 1400 block of West Viola Avenue around 12:08 p.m. on Thursday, October 13th. Mr. Gonzalez did not advise anyone of where he was headed and suffers from dementia. Gonzalez is driving a red 1994 Isuzu Rodeo with a black hood. Washington License BAP6489. If located please call the Yakima Police Department or 9-1-1.