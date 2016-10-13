Forecasted wind storms are a good reminder to be prepared - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Forecasted wind storms are a good reminder to be prepared

Forecasted wind storms are a good reminder to be prepared

TRI-CITIES, WA - The forecasted rain and heavy wind for the next three days is a good time to remind people what to do in case of an

outage. Benton PUD and Franklin PUD urge customers to be prepared. 

If an outage occurs:

  • Call your utility’s outage line (not business line). Please do not call 9-1-1 as they are assisting on other emergencies. 

Benton PUD outage line: 1-888-582-2176

Franklin PUD outage line:  509-542-5300

Pacific Power outage line: 1-877-508-5088

City of Richland outage line: 942-7421...After hours: 943-4428

  • Stay clear of downed power lines. There is no way to tell if a power line is energized or not.
  • Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed.
  • Unplug appliances and electrical devices and make sure to use surge protectors.
  • NEVER run a generator indoors or use an outdoor grill of any kind in confined area.

Preparing for an outage:

  • Store or secure outdoor furniture, toys and garbage cans to prevent the wind from blowing items into power lines and causing an outage. 
  • Make sure your flashlights have fresh batteries, and keep them in an easy-to-find location.
  • Charge your cell phones.
  • If you rely on medical equipment, have a back-up plan in place.
  • Have blankets and extra layering clothing in an easy to find location in case temperatures drop.

For more information, visit either websites:  Benton PUD – www.bentonpud.org or Franklin PUD – www.franklinpud.com

