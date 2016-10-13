Forecasted wind storms are a good reminder to be prepared

TRI-CITIES, WA - The forecasted rain and heavy wind for the next three days is a good time to remind people what to do in case of an

outage. Benton PUD and Franklin PUD urge customers to be prepared.

If an outage occurs:

Call your utility’s outage line (not business line). Please do not call 9-1-1 as they are assisting on other emergencies.

Benton PUD outage line: 1-888-582-2176

Franklin PUD outage line: 509-542-5300

Pacific Power outage line: 1-877-508-5088

City of Richland outage line: 942-7421...After hours: 943-4428

Stay clear of downed power lines. There is no way to tell if a power line is energized or not.

Keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed.

Unplug appliances and electrical devices and make sure to use surge protectors.

NEVER run a generator indoors or use an outdoor grill of any kind in confined area.

Preparing for an outage:

Store or secure outdoor furniture, toys and garbage cans to prevent the wind from blowing items into power lines and causing an outage.

Make sure your flashlights have fresh batteries, and keep them in an easy-to-find location.

Charge your cell phones.

If you rely on medical equipment, have a back-up plan in place.

Have blankets and extra layering clothing in an easy to find location in case temperatures drop.

For more information, visit either websites: Benton PUD – www.bentonpud.org or Franklin PUD – www.franklinpud.com