SR 240 car accident sends 3 to hospital; driver cited for negligent driving

BENTON COUNTY, WA - On Thursday, October 13th at approximately 12:28 p.m., a car accident on westbound SR 240 resulted in three people being transported to the hospital.

The incident happened on SR 240 near Columbia Center Boulevard and near the Richland city limits. 22-year-old Joshua L. Kasselder (M) of Pasco was traveling westbound with passengers Preston B. Burnett, 19 (M), and Johnnie C. Burnett, 20 (F), both of Pasco, when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled into the median.

This caused debris to fly into eastbound SR 240 and struck the vehicle of 58-year-old Lois A. Hill (F) of Kennewick. Hill was uninjured.

Kasselder and both Burnetts were injured and transported to Kadlec Medical Center.

All four persons involved in the incident were wearing seat belts.

Drugs and/or alcohol were not involved in the incident.

The cause of the incident was determined to be improper lane travel. Kasselder was cited with negligent driving in the 2nd degree.