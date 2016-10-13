Central Washington University unveils new science facility - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Central Washington University unveils new science facility

Posted: Updated:

ELLENSBURG, WA - Central Washington University is celebrating the grand opening of a new $64 million science facility.

The building features a planetarium, observatory tower for state-of-the-art telescopes, specialty labs such as the anechoic chamber - a room that absorbs all sound - and even an electron microscope.

The 119-square-foot facility also houses the Departments of Physics and Geological Sciences, Center for Excellence in Science and Mathematics, and a regional program that monitors the Earth's movement.

Bill Yarwood, Executive Director for facilities on campus, says the building is meant to be used as a learning opportunity in more ways than what meets the eye.

"It's really designed as a living-learning tool," he says. "So, there's learning areas throughout the building on the inside and outside of the building, there's native planting, and there's rocks that are actually geologic specimens that are identified, there's a learning area on the roof."

University science instructors have also been given new space to continue more in-depth research in their fields, and Yarwood says this building will increase opportunities for collaboration between students and faculty in addition to hands-on experience.

Not only is the facility now home to one of Central Washington's largest planetariums, but it also aims to be one of the most environmentally-friendly buildings in the state.

"It's a lead-certified building that reflects the university's commitment and dedication to green building and sustainability," Yarwood explains.

The next open tour of the new science facility will be tomorrow, October 15th, from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   