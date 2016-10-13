Walla Walla pool project on track to open by Memorial Day Weekend

03/01/17 UPDATE:

WALLA WALLA, WA - Reporter Mackenzie Maynard visited the Veteran's Memorial swimming pool today, and now that the two big slides that came in Monday are here, the project is almost done.

The crews have done a lot of work, and thanks to the big 30-foot red and yellow slides, the community can be aware of the progress as well.

Not only are they making progress but staying on track to open on Memorial Day Weekend, as the crews continue to put the slides together. The bright colors definitely catch your eye and send you daydreaming about warm weather and pool days.

Right now, while the construction continues, David Braun says you can actually buy swim passes for this summer at a discounted rate by clicking on this link:

https://register.communitypass.net/reg/cat_program_list.cfm?season_id=14998

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WALLA WALLA, WA - Today may not be pool weather, but crews were still out working on construction of the new memorial pool in Walla Walla, an eight million dollar project.

The last time Walla Walla had a public pool was ten years ago, so this is an exciting addition to the community.

The pool originally shut down in 2006 because the filtration and heating system broke, and they were too expensive to repair.

The new facility is going to be bigger and better. It will include two diving boards, two slides and a kids' pool.

"This gives us the opportunity to reconstruct the facility and make it more friendly for kids and users," said Jim Dumot, Parks and Recreation Director. "That's what we'll have and it's going to be a wonderful experience."

The pools will be completely finished by Thanksgiving and the scheduled opening day as of now is May 26th, 2017.