The National Weather Service offers new knowledge to all ages

PENDLETON, OR - Do you ever wonder just how much work goes into forecasting the weather, or what kind of technology is used to help the meteorologists make their predictions?

Today, the National Weather Service in Pendleton hosted an open house. Reporter Mackenzie Maynard joined students, teachers, and members of the community as they toured the facility.

She learned that it was surely a hot spot for lots of classrooms, and talked with some high schoolers from Hermiston High School who were there with their environmental science class, whose teacher was very glad he got the opportunity to show the importance of science outside of textbooks and the classroom walls.

"A bunch of different rooms, it looks like the NASA station," says Alyssa Barber, a Hermiston High School student, "just a row of computers and all these geniuses sitting around talking."

"That's the goal," says Wendell Kreder, an Environmental Science teacher, "to get these students out and show them how it is applied in the real world."

As for what the meteorologist had to say about this weekend; a lot of rain as well as strong wind gusts in the Pacific Northwest, with wind advisories almost everywhere besides the Yakima and Ellensburg area.

Most areas are expecting winds between 40 and 50 miles per hour, but some could see even stronger winds if they're located down slope. As for winter weather, we learned that the general climate pattern favors a more active winter than previous years.