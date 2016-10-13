Pacific Power encourages everyone to stay safe during the stormy seasons

YAKIMA, WA - High winds and heavy rain are headed for the Pacific Northwest, and Pacific Power wants people to be prepared for the possibility of power outages, not only for the next couple days but throughout the stormy seasons.

The combination of wind and rain we're going to be getting can cause trees, branches, and even power poles to fall, which could result in power outages.

Because of this, Pacific Power is already taking precautions and has workers and contracted workers on standby, ready to respond to whatever this storm might throw their way.

Reporter Gilbert Magallon spoke to Tom Gaunt, spokesman for Pacific Power earlier today, and learned that one of the most important things people can do is prepare for the unexpected.

"Review your home emergency kit from flashlights to extra batteries, bottled water, canned goods, manual can opener, extra blankets, all those kinds of things," Gaunt said.

Gaunt also recommends that people download the Pacific Power app, which is free.

Through this app, people can check power outages in their area as well as get alerts.

Gaunt also wants people to know that they should never drive over downed power lines and never assume there is no power running through them.

If a power outage does happen in your area, Pacific Power wants to make sure that you report it to them, and you can do so by calling 1-877-508-5088.