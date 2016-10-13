Pacific Power encourages everyone to stay safe during the stormy - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pacific Power encourages everyone to stay safe during the stormy seasons

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - High winds and heavy rain are headed for the Pacific Northwest, and Pacific Power wants people to be prepared for the possibility of power outages, not only for the next couple days but throughout the stormy seasons.

The combination of wind and rain we're going to be getting can cause trees, branches, and even power poles to fall, which could result in power outages.

Because of this, Pacific Power is already taking precautions and has workers and contracted workers on standby, ready to respond to whatever this storm might throw their way.

Reporter Gilbert Magallon spoke to Tom Gaunt, spokesman for Pacific Power earlier today, and learned that one of the most important things people can do is prepare for the unexpected.

"Review your home emergency kit from flashlights to extra batteries, bottled water, canned goods, manual can opener, extra blankets, all those kinds of things," Gaunt said.

Gaunt also recommends that people download the Pacific Power app, which is free.
Through this app, people can check power outages in their area as well as get alerts.

Gaunt also wants people to know that they should never drive over downed power lines and never assume there is no power running through them.

If a power outage does happen in your area, Pacific Power wants to make sure that you report it to them, and you can do so by calling 1-877-508-5088.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   