UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Washington State Penitentiary arrested

Kennewick, WA- Walla Walla Penitentiary escapee arrested. US Marshall’s Task Force and DOC Community Response Unit immediately went to work. Once suspected to be in Tri-City area, KPD Criminal Apprehension Team got involved. Millikan was located and arrested Sunday evening in the area of 10th & Olympia. This is a direct result of significant resources from multiple agencies working together to ensure we did not have a wanted fugitive loose in our community.

PREVIOUS:

Walla Walla, WA – Washington Department of Corrections and local law enforcement are searching for inmate Neal Alan Millikan who escaped from a garden crew outside the secure perimeter at the Washington State Penitentiary on Friday, October 14, 2016.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Washington State Penitentiary (WSP) garden crew supervisor determined Millikan, 31, was missing. Correctional employees immediately initiated an inmate recount of the entire facility and escape procedures. The facility notified local law enforcement and activated the WSP Special Emergency Response and Inmate Recovery Teams.

Millikan was convicted of possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, attempt to elude pursuing police, and bail jumping out of Benton County and began serving his 27 month sentence on August 3, 2016. His earned release date had been tentatively scheduled for January 13, 2018.

If you see the inmate, do not approach him and contact either Washington State Penitentiary at 509.526.6443 or Call 911.