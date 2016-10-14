Court of Appeals overturns 2014 drug conviction - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Court of Appeals overturns 2014 drug conviction

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA- A state appeals court has thrown out a Wapato man's 2014 drug conviction because the police didn't wait long enough before forcing their way into his home with a search warrant.

The regional drug task force gave residents less than 10 seconds to respond.

The court said since it was 6:47 a.m., the police couldn't infer that they were being denied admittance after waiting only six to nine seconds.

The appeals court reversed Jude Ortiz's conviction and ordered a new trial.

The judges also said his lawyer was ineffective because he didn't challenge the search during trial. Ortiz was found guilty of manufacturing marijuana. He was sentenced to about 10 years in prison.

The prosecutor says he may ask the court to reconsider or appeal to the state Supreme Court.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   