Pacific Power says after Saturday's storm they're restoring power to over 50 thousand customers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- More than 330 Pacific Power employees and contractors are currently at work repairing power lines and equipment damaged by a powerful storm that is still surging across the Northwest.



Crews are at work assessing and repairing damage in more than a dozen communities. To report an outage, call 1-877-508-5088.



Hardest hit communities currently include:



* Portland, 1,851 out

* Yakima, Wash. 1,703 out

* Stayton, Ore., 647 out

* Albany, Ore., 296 out



"We are making good progress and already restored more than 44,679 customers. We appreciate the patience and safety consciousness we are seeing from customers" said Curt Mansfield, vice president, operations. "As soon as it is safely possible, we are getting crews in behind the storm to make repairs and restore power. We are set to work through the night to get the lights back on for customers."



Transmission, distribution and substation equipment have been impacted and/or damaged and must be repaired in many areas. So far today there have been more than 200 individual reports of damage. It is a time-consuming and exacting task to check all of this equipment to ensure safety before restoration can be complete.



Be Safe: Stay away from all downed power lines. Even if lines are not sparking, they could be energized and extremely dangerous.



Be smart: To ease the inconvenience of power outages and assist crews in restoring power, Pacific Power suggests the following tips and safety precautions:



* Call and report the outage to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088. .

* Don't drive over downed power lines.

* Check on your neighbors, especially those who may need special assistance.

* Turn on your porch light switch. After crews complete repairs, they patrol the area to confirm lights are on.

* As much as possible, do not open refrigerators and freezers--they will keep food and perishables inside cold for some time if not opened.

* Preserve body heat by wearing multiple layers of clothing. Add a hat and blanket to stay warm. Blankets and towels around windows and doors help keep the heat in.

* Generators should be outside or in a well-ventilated unoccupied space

* Make sure generators are properly wired for your home or business, and don't connect a generator directly to your home's main fuse box or circuit panel. This can create a dangerous backfeed hazard for line crews.