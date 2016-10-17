Two men arrested after an attempted armed burglary and standoff in Richland neighborhood

UPDATE: RICHLAND, WA - Simiano and Soto made an initial appearance Monday afternoon, and are now under a 72 hour hold.

Prosecutors have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to either charge or release the two men.

PREVIOUS: Early Sunday morning, officers were called out to what started two young men burglarizing a Richland home. The two burglars, now identified as Geovanni Soto and Edward Simiano, both under the age of 21.

The two men were wearing masks and were armed with shotguns when they fled back to their home on the 1800 block of Kuhn Street.

Officers surrounded the home, and when the two men refused to leave the residence, Richland called for Tri-City Regional SWAT to help the burglary-turned-standoff. Eventually, they coaxed Soto and Simiano out of the building, and arrested them on felony charges. They were afterward booked into the Benton County Jail.

Once Soto and Simiano were out, officers searched the home, and were able to find the items used during the burglary.