Kamiakin High School Senior dies in ATV accident over the weekend

KENNEWICK, WA - A Kamiakin High School senior has passed away after an ATV accident near the Whitman County town of Hay.

18-year-old Aric "Cooper" Ellison died Friday night after being pinned under the ATV.

Kennewick School District will have counselors available today for students and staff who are grieving.

Ellison played basketball and baseball for Kamiakin.. his friends held a private vigil for him Sunday night.