Woman hurt in fire last week dies at hospital

KENNEWICK, WA - A 63-year-old woman who suffered burns at a fire in her home near Kennewick last week has died.



Cathie Albers died Saturday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.



Albers' husband, Bobby Dale Albers, says she was asleep in her bedroom when the fire broke out Oct. 9 in the town of Finley. He says he returned home to find the fire and pulled her from the bedroom into the hallway and outside.



Benton County fire investigators say the blaze was sparked by a heating pad with a faulty electrical cord she was using to ease back pain.