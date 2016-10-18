The Range in Yakima hosts 'Shoot Like a Girl' Event

YAKIMA, WA- The Range in Yakima hosted its Shoot Like a Girl' event last night to raise Breast Cancer awareness and funds for a Yakima mammography clinic.

Tickets included firearms, shooting lanes, eye and ear protection, live music, and coffee and desserts.

The proceeds from the event went toward Ohana Mammography Center, a local clinic that offers diagnostic mammograms for women regardless of financial situations.

Marketing manager for The Range, Emily Freeborn, says using the shooting range for this event gives women a way to have a safe space to not only practice shooting, but learn about breast health.

"I think it breaks the stereotypes of, you know, it being taboo and it gets them to open up their own worries about shooting, but it's a lighthearted event where they can ask questions to those representatives from Ohana that maybe they don't want to ask their own doctor," she explains.

Ohana Mammography also educated those at the event on techniques for checking for Breast Cancer as well as on preventative methods.

Freeborn says not only is this event helping a great local cause, but it also fights the stigma that shooting isn't for girls, because, like she says, women are actually great shots.

To donate to Ohana Mammography Center and support this cause, contact Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital at www.yakimamemorial.com or call 509-575-8000.