One person is okay after a single vehicle rollover in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, WA - Police responded to a single car roll over Monday night around 9 o'clock p.m. It happened on the 1700 block of N Alder St.

The driver was the only person in the car and didn't get hurt but police say the car is most likely totaled.

The car veered off the roadway and flipped, hitting a curb and a tree. The driver is being charged with driving under the influence.