RECALL TRACKER: Hyundai recalls cars for air bag malfunction

NBC RIGHT NOW - An air bag issue has prompted Hyundai to recall more than 84,000 cars in the U.S. The recall involves Genesis Coupes from the 2010 to 2016 model years.

A wiring problem can cause the front passenger air bag to malfunction.

Hyundai says an electrical connector for the air bag sensor can become disconnected, which can cause the air bag to inflate when a child is in the seat or deploy with too little force to protect an adult.

To find out if your car is included in this recall, click here, and enter your vehicle identification number.