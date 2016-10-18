Billy Bush is fired after controversy with Donald Trump

NBC RIGHT NOW - NBC News has fired 'Today' Show host Billy Bush after the controversy surrounding a sexually charged conversation on tape with Donald Trump.

Exec's suspended Bush on Oct. 9th, two days after the tape surfaced. Bush is heard laughing on the tape as Trump talks about fame enabling him to do whatever he wants to women.

The 44-year-old said he was "embarrassed and ashamed" and thanked his family and colleagues for their support.

Bush spent 15 years at "Access Hollywood" before moving to the 'Today' show about two months ago.