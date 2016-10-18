Central Washington Comic Con welcomed any and all attendees

YAKIMA, WA - The Central Washington Comic Con is the only place in Yakima where you can catch R2-D2, fairies, the time-jumping DeLorean, and much more.

"There [are] so many fun things; we have vendors," said Jamie Burns, Comic Con Coordinator. "We have 75 vendors here...we have special guests that have done great things in Hollywood and the comic book world."

This is the second time Comic Con has come to Yakima, and it draws people from all ages and all walks of life, like first-timer Steven Willet dressed in his steampunk attire and decked out in gears and goggles.

"This is one of the most welcoming, most pleasant organizations and pleasant places to be around," Willet told reporter Gilbert Magallon. "People welcome all forms, all types, and anyone can walk in dressed up or not."

Although people come to have fun and take in the sights and sounds, one of the biggest things that draws people is the vendors, who stock everything from stuffed animals to art and even books.

1UP Games, a local game store, is one of the many vendors Comic Con.

"We hope to meet some new customers and acquire some lifelong customers that may have never heard of us or didn't even know we were in Yakima or Toppenish," said Alex Smith, Owner of 1UP Games. "We also hope to sell some inventory and make some friends."

While there may be some misconceptions, coordinator Jamie Burns says that Comic Con is for everyone.

"I hear that all the time, they say this is not for me. It is for everybody. Everybody is a fan of something and that is what this is about, it is about fandom," said Burns.

This year's Comic Con took place at the Yakima Convention Center. Admission on Saturday was $35 and $25 on Sunday.