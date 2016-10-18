Horrifying History Walking Tours in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Whether you're a local or just passing through, you can't help but notice the century-old buildings around Yakima.

If you've found yourself wondering about the history behind them, you're in luck. One woman has taken it upon herself to educate curious history buffs on Yakima's humble beginnings.

Since July, Ellen Allmendinger has been volunteering as a tour guide and informing locals and tourists alike about the history behind the city.

However, during Halloween time, her stories change a bit. Throughout October, the tours become those of horrifying history.

"The difference is that I talk about some of the...true-life stuff that actually happened on the streets and in the buildings that's rather freakish, scary, horrifying, and off, that I don't normally talk about in the normal ones," says Allmendinger.

For example, Barrel House, which was always home to saloons and is now a brewery, sits below what used to be a hotel owned by the family of wealthy French royalty. According to Allmendinger, the wife of the owner died suddenly in one of those rooms from what was later found out to be a secret, severe drug addiction.

You can learn more about deadly saloon brawls and rooftop mishaps during the Horrifying History Tours, which run October 22nd and 29th at 6:30 p.m.

These tours are completely free, and Allmendinger says they are her way of giving back to the city she grew up in.

For more information on the Horrifying History walking tours, you can visit WWW.DOWNTOWNYAKIMA.COM.