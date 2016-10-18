Yakima woman charged with identity theft and possession of stolen property

YAKIMA, WA - More information has been discovered about the Yakima woman who stole the WSU Purchasing Director's identity and used it to order over $100,000 worth of electronics.

Reporter Haley Gibbs was in court yesterday and learned that Stacy Ann Weaver is being charged with two counts of First Degree Identity Theft and one count of Possession of Stolen Property in the First Degree.

This happened after police found 52 iPads, 33 Macbook Air laptops, and more inside Weaver's home just last month. All of these items were taken as evidence and estimated to be worth over $91,000.

Weaver claimed that she did not order or pay for the items and that she had fallen in love with a man on Facebook, who told her he had sent her some items and that she needed to hold onto them.

He later asked her to send the electronics to him, but she said she didn't have the money to do it.

Weaver has pleaded not guilty to these crimes and she is not being held in the county jail. Her next court appearance will be January 5th.