The 'Yakima Valley Reads' program starts back up today

YAKIMA VALLEY, WA - The Yakima Valley libraries are continuing the annual 'Yakima Valley Reads' program Tuesday with its first event on this year's book, "Spare Parts".

The story is about four undocumented teens, one ugly robot, and the battle for the American Dream, and it's this year's selection for the Yakima Valley Reads program.

"It is the true story about undocumented high school students who entered a robotics competition that was actually sponsored by NASA and the US Navy," said Krystal Corbray, Program Coordinator.

All 17 Yakima Valley libraries from Naches to Sunnyside are participating in the annual Yakima Valley Reads program. Corbray says this year they are providing the book, movie, and documentary for the story.

She adds that the almost 250-page book was a great choice for Yakima County.

"It is really relevant to our community and it really ties in with the STEM educational push that we are seeing in the community and the nation," said Corbray.

In addition, the program will have eight book discussion groups and even an appearance and discussion from one of the book's four students.

Corbray says this program is much more than just about a book, but bringing people together.

"I think it is really important for the community itself," Corbray said. "It gives people a chance to come together read a book that has high interest that is relevant to our community."

The first program event will be held this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the West Valley library with the screening of the documentary "Underwater Dreams", which is based on the book.

The keynote speaker will be on the 26th and group discussions will last until November 8th.

For more information, visit www.yvl.org.