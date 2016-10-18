Hermiston School District to conduct dental screenings for children K - 8th grade

HERMISTON, OR – The Hermiston School District, in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation Comprehensive School Based Dental Health Program, will be conducting dental screenings for students in the Hermiston schools in the upcoming months.

The screening program targets Kindergarten through 8th grade students. This initiative is an effort to meet the mandates established by Oregon House Bill 2972, which requires school districts to collect dental screening information for students 7 years of age or younger, and who are beginning an educational program for the first time. Good oral health, just like attendance, is linked to better student academic performance.

New students are required to have certification that a dental screening was conducted within the previous 12 months, from a licensed dentist or dental hygienist, health care practitioner, or a school employee trained to identify dental problems.

Locally, Advantage Dental has been contracted through the Oregon Community Foundation to provide dental services. Services that can be rendered through this event, with parent approval:

• Oral health screening

• Fluoride coatings

• Sealants

• Silver fluoride

A signed consent form must be received by the school’s office to receive services.

To learn more about the Oregon Community Foundation Comprehensive School Based Dental Health Program, go to http://www.oregoncf.org/ocf-initiatives/children-and-families/childrens-dental-health.