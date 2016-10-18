Vit Plant earns VPP Star of Excellence for 2015 efforts

RICHLAND, WA – For the second consecutive year, the Hanford Vit Plant construction site was recognized by the Department of Energy’s Voluntary Protection Program (DOE-VPP) with the Star of Excellence award for its safety statistics and mentoring efforts in 2015. The award highlights a commitment to safety by all employees.

The Star of Excellence is the highest category of the DOE-VPP annual achievement awards, and earning the award in consecutive years highlights the fact the Vit Plant recorded a lower total recordable case rate (TRC) for the fourth-consecutive year. TRC rates can be used to show a relative level of injuries and illnesses among different industries.

In 2015, the site reported its best safety performance ever with a TRC of 0.57. For comparison, the Bureau of Labor Statistics national average for other construction sites was 3.0 in 2014.