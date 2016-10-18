Bathroom fire causes temporary evacuation at a Pendleton middle - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Bathroom fire causes temporary evacuation at a Pendleton middle school

Posted: Updated:

PENDLETON, OR - At approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, Pendleton Fire Department responded to a call regarding a fire at Sunridge Middle School.

Students were evacuated and were allowed to return to class after twenty minutes, when firefighters managed to contain the fire.

The fire was started by at least one student in a boys' bathroom on the first floor. There were no injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures