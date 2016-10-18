Yakima Valley Veterans hosting 'Stand Down' event

YAKIMA, WA - This Saturday, the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition will host its annual 'Stand Down' event.

'Stand Down' is a veterans' benefit fair with over 80 free veteran services and information on veteran benefits such as medical services, counseling, and even family haircuts.

Yakima Valley Veterans Coordinator Dave Brown says veterans often don't know about the resources available to them that could greatly improve their quality of life.

He also says 'Stand Down' is a great opportunity for vets to come together, bond, and share helpful information with one another.

"They're encouragement to each other, and the camaraderie, and the fellowship that veterans have," says Brown. "Many veterans will attend the event, and they don't even have a major thing that they need, but it's a great opportunity for them to come together and get some information as well as some services."

The goal of 'Stand Down' is to help those veterans who are most needy, including those who are homeless or suffering from PTSD. Not only is this event giving them ways to get the help they need, but it also gives them a way to connect with a community of veterans who can offer support and understanding.

Brown says 'Stand Down' is a combat term used for troops taking a timeout from a stressful environment, and the 'Stand Down' event will give veterans the same kind of break from whatever challenges they may be going through.

The event takes place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at State Fair Park's Modern Living Building.