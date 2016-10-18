Grant County Sheriff's Office searching for Shirley Jackson and Angel Jackson

GRANT COUNTY, WA - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public with finding a kidnapping suspect and the six-year-old kidnapping victim.



Shirley Jackson of Waterville, Washington, had been a non-custodial caregiver for most of six-year-old Angel Jackson’s life. On or around May 13, 2016, Angel’s guardian was awarded legal custody of Angel, and Shirley fled with Angel to points unknown. Shirley has family in Oklahoma, but as of today Shirley and Angel have not been found.



Although Shirley and Angel share the same last name, they are not related.



Because of Shirley’s history as a convicted felon, Grant County Deputies and U.S. Marshals are concerned for Angel’s safety. Shirley also has a history of three complaints investigated by Child Protective Services which resulted in confirmed findings. None of those complaints, however, involved Angel.



A warrant for first degree kidnapping has been issued for Shirley Jackson’ arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case number 16GS06868. Tipsters can remain anonymous.



