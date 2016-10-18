Grant County Sheriff's Office searching for Shirley Jackson and - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Grant County Sheriff's Office searching for Shirley Jackson and Angel Jackson

Posted: Updated:

GRANT COUNTY, WA - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public with finding a kidnapping suspect and the six-year-old kidnapping victim.

Shirley Jackson of Waterville, Washington, had been a non-custodial caregiver for most of six-year-old Angel Jackson’s life. On or around May 13, 2016, Angel’s guardian was awarded legal custody of Angel, and Shirley fled with Angel to points unknown. Shirley has family in Oklahoma, but as of today Shirley and Angel have not been found.

Although Shirley and Angel share the same last name, they are not related.

Because of Shirley’s history as a convicted felon, Grant County Deputies and U.S. Marshals are concerned for Angel’s safety. Shirley also has a history of three complaints investigated by Child Protective Services which resulted in confirmed findings. None of those complaints, however, involved Angel.

A warrant for first degree kidnapping has been issued for Shirley Jackson’ arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case number 16GS06868. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   